The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 99. 72 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. W…
The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy …
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. …
The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 th…
The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. It …