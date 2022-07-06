Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 104. 73 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
