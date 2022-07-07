Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 100. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. W…
The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy …
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. …
The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 th…
This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Lynchburg f…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high …