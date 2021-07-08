 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert