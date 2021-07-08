Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 99% chance of precipitation. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.