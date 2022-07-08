Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. There is a 45% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
