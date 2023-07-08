The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the making…
The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 th…