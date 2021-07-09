The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 30% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
