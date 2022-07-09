The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
