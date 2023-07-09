The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.