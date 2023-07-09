The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
