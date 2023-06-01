Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 1, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
In its forecast for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that there will be anywhe…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. 50 degrees is…
In its forecast for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that there will be anywhe…
Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees.…