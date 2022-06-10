Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 10, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.