Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.