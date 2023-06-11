Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
