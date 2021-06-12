It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning until SAT 1:30 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
