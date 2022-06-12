Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
