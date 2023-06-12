The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy ski…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. …
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…