Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

