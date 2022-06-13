The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 103. 73 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Periods o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will…
This evening in Lynchburg: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. …
The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorm…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. How likely is i…
This evening in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a …
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds SSW at…
This evening in Lynchburg: Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 …