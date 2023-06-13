The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. …
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy ski…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 54-degree low …