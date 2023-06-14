Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered about, but soaking rain will be tough to come by.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. A 54-degree low …