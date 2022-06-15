Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 101. 74 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 23% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 15, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it wi…
As sea level rises, some of Virginia's most valuable coastal wetlands, from the Chesapeake Bay marshes to the Great Dismal Swamp, are at risk of either being lost or migrating father inland.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Periods o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will…
This evening in Lynchburg: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. …
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. The foreca…
This evening in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a …
This evening in Lynchburg: Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. …