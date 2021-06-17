The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
