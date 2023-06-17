Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
