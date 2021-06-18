Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 88. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91. Expect a d…
Despite its proximity to the Outer Banks, the average beachgoer wouldn't have known about the latest tropical system without a satellite picture.
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are ex…
The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. M…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. It sh…
- Updated
- 2 min to read
Last week's downpours were too much of a good thing, but at least the excess rain stopped a drought from expanding into central Virginia.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 de…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Sun…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 58F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Lynchburg folks should be p…