Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
