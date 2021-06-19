Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.