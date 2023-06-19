The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 88% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 19, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered about, but soaking rain will be tough to come by.
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions …
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Partly c…
The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. There is a 55% chanc…