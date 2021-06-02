Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. E…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Per…
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The suns…
This evening in Lynchburg: Rain likely. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Lynchburg …
Lynchburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 …
This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…