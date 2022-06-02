Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 95. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are…
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine toda…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. E…
This evening in Lynchburg: Generally fair. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 th…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Mainly clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pr…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Showers in the evening, then clearing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance …
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatur…