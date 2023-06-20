It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 20, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
