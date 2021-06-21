The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 98. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
