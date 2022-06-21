The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
The volume of water was staggering, difficult to even comprehend.
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Saturday. It look…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The …
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Tuesday. Temp…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
As sea level rises, some of Virginia's most valuable coastal wetlands, from the Chesapeake Bay marshes to the Great Dismal Swamp, are at risk of either being lost or migrating father inland.
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a hig…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…