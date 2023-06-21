Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
