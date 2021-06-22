Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings o…
- Updated
- 2 min to read
Last week's downpours were too much of a good thing, but at least the excess rain stopped a drought from expanding into central Virginia.
The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and…
The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
This evening in Lynchburg: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing …
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorro…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a sizz…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks …