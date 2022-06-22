Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 99. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
