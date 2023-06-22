Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 94% chance of precipitation. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 22, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
