Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
