Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
Last week's downpours were too much of a good thing, but at least the excess rain stopped a drought from expanding into central Virginia.
