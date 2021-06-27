Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.