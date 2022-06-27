Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine …
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the making…
This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Friday. I…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!