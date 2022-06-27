Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 27, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Today's forecast brings 59% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.