The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 28, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Listen now for a discussion on the location of and history behind Tornado Alley.
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will…
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine …
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the making…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a ho…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Friday. I…