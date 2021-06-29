The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 95. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
MIAMI — Tropical Storm Danny formed Monday afternoon off South Carolina's coast, and forecasters said the storm is expected to race inland over the U.S. Southeast while dumping several inches of rain in some spots.
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Dangerous waters could pose risks along the North Carolina shore on Monday as a tropical depression churns off the Atlantic coast.
