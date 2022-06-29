Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA

The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.