Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 29, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered about, but soaking rain will be tough to come by.
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine t…
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun …
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62…
Several islands in the Caribbean are poised to get heavy rain and gusty winds.