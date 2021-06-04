 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

