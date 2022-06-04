The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
