Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 4, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
