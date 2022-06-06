Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 6, 2022 in Lynchburg, VA
