Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 7, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecast…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Th…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Today's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain …