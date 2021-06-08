The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 93. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2021 in Lynchburg, VA
