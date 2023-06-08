Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 8, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
